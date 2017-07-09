× Large Jesus Christ painting found hanging from LI mosque deemed as a bias incident

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. –– Police are investigating the appearance of a large portrait of Jesus Christ found outside a Long Island mosque as a bias incident, cops said Sunday.

Detectives said an employee from the Hillside Islamic Center in North New Hyde Park discovered the painting of Jesus on a cross around 5:40 p.m. Friday. The picture was found hanging from the property fence, police said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on person who left the painting at the mosque to learn what Muslims actually believe.

“Bias may have motivated this incident, but it could serve as a teaching moment for the perpetrator and for the community if it leads to greater understanding of the love Muslims have for Jesus, peace be upon him,” the organization wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.