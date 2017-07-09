Cuomo suspends non-emergency construction, opens all lanes on major NYC roadways ahead of Amtrak repairs

NEW YORK –– Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suspending all non-emergency construction and opening all lanes on major New York City roadways ahead of Amtrak’s “Summer of Hell” repair work beginning Sunday night.
Construction will be suspended from 5 a.m. from 10 p.m., according to Cuomo. These actions, along with other roadwork changes including the implementation of cashless tolling, will aid the Long Island Rail Road’s service into and out of New York City by helping to clear major arteries, Cuomo said.
“Amtrak’s emergency repairs at Penn Station will have a ripple effect across the entire transportation system,” Cuomo said. “As New Yorkers adjust their plans, we are doing everything possible to ease the burden on commuters and travelers. By suspending construction and implementing critical roadwork changes, we are taking action to ensure New Yorkers can get where they need to go as quickly and easily as possible.”
The state department of transportation will be pre-deploying tow trucks and highway maintenance staff at strategic locations.
Cuomo says the following roadwork changes are effective, Sunday night:
- Suspending all daytime conflicting non-emergency construction and maintenance activities.
- Reducing tolls for trucks by 50 percent between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning on all MTA-operated bridges and tunnels to reduce traffic during peak hours.
- Pre-deploying highway maintenance staff and equipment at strategic locations to quick-clear debris, perform emergency maintenance or other tasks necessary to ensure the flow of traffic during the morning and evening peak travel period.
- Pre-deploying tow trucks at strategic locations on Long Island to quick-clear vehicles experiencing mechanical failure or involved in incidents, including one heavy duty tow.
- Ensuring strict enforcement of HOV requirements to optimize capacity of lane.
- Evaluating traffic signal timing on major thoroughfares and adjusting as necessary.
- Deploying a special incident portal on www.511ny.org to assist with specific highway and transit conditions resulting from the service disruption, including carpool/matching opportunities; current information on the temporary Park-N-Ride facilities operated by the MTA; and supplemental MTA bus services.
- Deploying variable message signs to inform motorists of traffic restrictions, location of temporary LIRR bus services and the status/capacity of parking facilities.
- Enhancing the Emergency Local Patrol (HELP) program hours of operation and number of trucks which provide roadside emergency services on major state highways.