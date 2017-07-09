Cuomo suspends non-emergency construction, opens all lanes on major NYC roadways ahead of Amtrak repairs

NEW YORK –– Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suspending all non-emergency construction and opening all lanes on major New York City roadways ahead of Amtrak’s “Summer of Hell” repair work beginning Sunday night.

Construction will be suspended from 5 a.m. from 10 p.m., according to Cuomo. These actions, along with other roadwork changes including the implementation of cashless tolling, will aid the Long Island Rail Road’s service into and out of New York City by helping to clear major arteries, Cuomo said.

“Amtrak’s emergency repairs at Penn Station will have a ripple effect across the entire transportation system,” Cuomo said. “As New Yorkers adjust their plans, we are doing everything possible to ease the burden on commuters and travelers. By suspending construction and implementing critical roadwork changes, we are taking action to ensure New Yorkers can get where they need to go as quickly and easily as possible.”

The state department of transportation will be pre-deploying tow trucks and highway maintenance staff at strategic locations.

Cuomo says the following roadwork changes are effective, Sunday night: