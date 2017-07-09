Carousel on fire at Rye Playland Park

RYE, NY — A day of fun at Playland Park was interrupted Sunday afternoon when a fire started on the carousel.

Park-goers shared pictures and video of smoke billowing through the sky over rides around 3:45. The fire was under control about an hour after it broke out.

Social media posts show fire trucks on the scene. A white plume of smoke was seen billowing up over the roof as firefighters blasted water onto it.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt but no injuries were immediately reported.

old carousel at rye playland is burning down #ryeplayland pic.twitter.com/KMlXmYhHo3 — mark vigeant (@markvigeant) July 9, 2017

The carousel was constructed in 1915 and has 66 horses and three chariots that circle a rare organ, according to the Rye, New York, amusement park’s website.

It wasn’t clear if the inside was damaged or if it was just the roof.

