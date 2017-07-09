Brooklyn man tries to wrestle gun from female NYPD cop – and then gets released

BROOKLYN — NYPD police officers were up in arms Sunday night, after learning that a Brooklyn man — Kurdel Emmanuel — was released by a judge on Sunday, one day after he tried to wrestle a gun from a female officer’s holster in Brooklyn’s 83rd Precinct.

The female cop was able to overtake the man and arrest him.

The incident happened three days after another female officer, Miosotis Familia of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx, was assassinated as she sat in a Mobile Command Unit on Morris Avenue and East 183rd Street. The shooter, Alexander Bonds, had ranted on social media that he wanted to go after police officers.

A poster was put out Sunday by the 40th Precinct in the Bronx, issuing an Officer Safety Alert for 29-year-old Kurdel Emmanuel, stating “Have Arrested.” Police in Brooklyn had charged Emmanuel with robbery and assault in the 2nd degree. He had allegedly attempted to grab the Brooklyn officer’s gun in the waiting area of the 83rd Precinct on Saturday. Emmanuel had gone to the precinct to ask about the status of a friend who got arrested.

Emmanuel has a history of mental issues, just like Bonds, who had been released from a psychiatric emergency room several days before he fatally shot Familia.

PIX11 secured a copy of the “Prisoner Movement Slip” that showed 83rd Precinct officers moved Emmanuel to Brooklyn’s Central Booking on Saturday.

The Brooklyn District Attorney requested Emmanuel be held on $250,000 bail, but Judge Loren Bailey-Schiffman released the suspect on his own recognizance.

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch called the decision unconscionable.

“This is a sickening display of carelessness or callousness by a judge who should be fully aware of similarity in the circumstances between this thug’s crime and the assassination of police officer Miosotis Familia,” Lynch said. We have seen too often the unbalanced act out against NYC police officers with deadly effect.

