3-year-old girl dies in Uniondale after SUVs collide

UNIONDALE, NY — A 3-year-old girl was killed in an SUV collision in Uniondale on Sunday, Nassau County police said.

She was a passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox traveling eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue just before noon, a police spokesperson said. The 62-year-old driver of another SUV crashed into the Equinox when he tried to change lanes.

The collision sent the Equinox off the road, police said. It crashed into a tree.

The 3-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital, but she did not survive, police officials said. Her 28-year-old mother sustained lower leg fractures in the crash. The 66-year-old woman driving the Equinox sustained back and neck injuries.

The 62-year-old man was not injured in the Sunday SUV collision, a police spokesperson said. None of the other occupants in his SUV were injured in the crash.

The Nassau County Police Department has not yet released identifying information for any of the victims.