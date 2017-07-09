$10,000 reward offered in shooting that wounded 6-year-old boy in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Police say a 6-year-old child was among three people shot and wounded in Newark.

The child and two men were shot around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. They were taken to a hospital where they’re in stable condition.

Police don’t know what caused the shooting and authorities say they have little information on possible suspects.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose have announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting. Ambrose says, “there’s no reason for these individuals to be allowed to remain free.”