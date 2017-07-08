Video shows armed men rob same Brooklyn deli 2 days in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn –– Police say a pair of armed robbers struck the same Brooklyn deli two days in a row.

The NYPD says the duo hit up Habibi Deli on Fulton Street in East New York on July 3rd shortly before 3 a.m. One man displayed a black firearm to a clerk and demanded money, police said. The employee handed over approximately $700 in cash from the register.

The pair then ran away heading southbound on Miller Avenue, police said.

The same men returned nearly 24 hours later. One of them displayed a gun to another clerk, followed him around the counter and took around $500 cash, police said. The other man forcibly took $70 cash from the victim's pockets. The men then ran away again on Miller Avenue.

No one was injured in either incident. Police released video showing both robberies.

One of the culprits is described to be about 20 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and around 160 pounds, with a light complexion. During both robberies, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, black sneakers, white gloves and displayed a black firearm. He was carrying a red backpack in the first robbery.

The second individual appears to have dark complexion and slim build. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers in the first theft. The other time, he was wearing a black and white hooded jacket with a distinctive pattern, black pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).