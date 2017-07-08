Three people shot, including 6-year-old boy, in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Three people were shot, including a 6-year-old boy, in Newark late Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at Central Avenue and 3rd Street.

Two men and the young boy shot were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and listed in stable condition.

It is not yet known what triggered the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).