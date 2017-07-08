Man, 20, killed in Bronx shooting; 2nd man wounded

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx –– Police say a man is dead and another was injured in a shooting in the Bronx late Friday.

Cops responded to a report of an assault at Tiemann Avenue and Boston Road around 10:15 p.m., police said. Arriving officers found a 20-year-old unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck and torso and a 29-year-old with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Police pronounced the younger victim dead at the scene. He was later identified as Armani Womack of the Bronx.

The second victim was taken to a hospital.

There are no arrests at this time.

