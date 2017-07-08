Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn evacuated over reports of shots fired; 1 in custody

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Kings Plaza Shopping Center was evacuated Saturday after reports of shots fired.

Police say there was no active shooter. One person is in custody.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the mall in Brooklyn.

A shell casing was found inside the shopping center and a man with a gun was arrested nearby.

Police activity was seen at the mall and social media video shows crowds of people running from the area.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

