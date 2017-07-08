Infant dies in Brooklyn shelter; mom charged with endangerment

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — Authorities say an infant has died after she and her 2-year-old sister were left by themselves in a Brooklyn homeless shelter, and their mother has been charged with child endangerment.

Genevieve Gonzalez was released without bail after her arraignment in a Brooklyn court Friday. She didn’t enter a plea to the misdemeanor charges.

The Daily News says her mother, Monique Gonzalez, says her daughter took good care of her children.

Authorities say Genevieve Gonzalez called 911 around 7:40 a.m. Thursday to report that 3-month-old Annabelmarie wasn’t breathing. The baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there shortly after.

Gonzalez told police she left the Bay Family Center in Sheepshead Bay twice to take neighbors’ children to a bus stop.

Her 2-year-old was placed in foster care.