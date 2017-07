CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — The missing teen of Donal Logue, an actor who plays Harvey Bullock in “Gotham,” has been found safe, police reported Saturday.

Arlo Logue, who goes by Jade, is a transgender girl, according to her father’s Twitter account.

Logue was last seen at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 26 leaving 266 Waverly Ave. in Brooklyn.

As of Saturday, Logue has been found safe.

Thank you ALL for the love and support. We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others. — donal logue (@donallogue) July 8, 2017

Jade, c’mon home, you sweet, beautiful, soul. We love and miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/7bTCpL0kr1 — donal logue (@donallogue) July 7, 2017

just a note about jade. pic.twitter.com/IdpmxzVUQj — donal logue (@donallogue) July 2, 2017