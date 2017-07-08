Broadway Barks celebrates 19 years with star-studded adoption event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Love was clearly all around us at the 19th annual Broadway Barks star-studded animal adoption event.

This year's fundraiser in Shubert Alley was a tribute to the late Mary Tyler Moore who famously adopted a golden retriever rescue named shadow back in 1999.

"Mary so loved dogs and rescue dogs," Bernadette Peters, Broadway Barks, co-founder, told PIX11. "She told me when she was a little girl she saw a man beating a dog and then she went and beat the man."

"Mary wanted to help get all the rescues adopted," Allyson MacKenna, ex Dir. Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue told PIX11.

Besides the celebrities and their dogs, there were so many rescue, available for adoption like a beautiful cocker spaniel who just may have won over the hearts of a Manhattan couple, Jenna and Dan Koss.

"We've been thinking about it for year, living in the city and this seems like the perfect event to do it," Jenna Koss told PIX11.

And let's not forget the cats available through the ASPCA, like a 6-year-old Carmen, a domestic short hair or her buddy, stein, only a year old.

"All of them are ready to go. They've been spayed, neutered and micro-chipped and hopefully will find homes," Eileen Hanavan, ASPCA spokeswoman, told PIX11 news.

Actor Malcolm McDowell added: "it's one of the few things where you see the result. You can actually take home these pets," McDowell said.