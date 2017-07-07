Wyclef Jean offers to take PIX11 Morning News crew to the recording studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wyclef back on the scene with his eighth studio album, “Carnival 3: The Rise and Fall of a Refugee” due out on September 15.

But before that, fans can get a glimpse at the untold story of Wyclef Jean, this Sunday night, July 9th at 9 on Tv One.

The award winning series kicks off its eleventh season with the musical genius, who stopped by PIX11 to talks about his new album, a possible Fugees reunion and also agreed to take the PIX11 team under his wings – in the recording studio. We are counting down to the day.