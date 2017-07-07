NYPD officers hailed as heroes after killing cop assassin Alexander Bonds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx –– Two NYPD officers are being hailed as heroes after they fatally shot Alexander Bonds, the murder suspect who assassinated Officer Miosotis Familia.

Bonds, 34, ambushed Familia – a mother of three and 12-year NYPD veteran –and fatally shot her to the head in what police called an "unprovoked direct attack" as she sat inside a temporary police vehicle on East 183rd Street and Morris Avenue in the early hours of June 5th.

Her partner immediately radioed for backup.

An anti-crime team, consisting of Sgt. Keith Bryan and Officer Joseph Ayala sprung into action when they saw Bonds a block away from the grisly murder scene on Morris Avenue. As they confronted Bonds, he drew a silver revolver. The officers fired at him, striking and killing him.

Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik praised the two in a Facebook picture post.

"Thank God for Bryan and Ayala, and every cop in our country like them," Kerik wrote.

Familia was taken to the hospital and died of her injuries. She leaves behind three children and her mother. Wake and funeral arrangements were announced here.