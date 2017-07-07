Nonprofit transforms ads into creative spaces for local artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE ,New York- “To have my work huge and visible is one of the most humbling experiences I’ve ever had!" From the sky to the street, works created by Elise R. Peterson are on full display. “You can see this one here on Ludlow and Grant," she showed us. “It’s something I never thought that would be a space in which my art would live and I’m just like so proud."

She is just one of the local artists featured in this new kind of urban gallery. “I think it’s so important for art to be accessible to everyone,” Peterson explained. “It’s really important people can walk down the street and see something beautiful or something inspiring or something provocative.” It’s the main mission behind, SaveArtSpace, which transforms commercials advertisements into a canvas. “Our goal is to provide as many artists as possible a platform to show their art, get their voice out and be a part of an involved community," Justin Aversano, co-founder, described.

Justin Aversano and Travis Rix launched the nonprofit in 2015. [We've had] six public art exhibitions, 61 spaces across Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Louisville with more coming the rest of the year,” Rix said. It's become a way for new talent to be introduced to the world. “We specifically look for emerging artists, underprivileged artists and try to pair them with up and coming and established artists," Aversano added.

The current exhibition is called “The Future is Female” and can be seen throughout the Lower East Side. SaveArtSpace is also launching a temporary storefront project to display the pieces in a more traditional setting. For artists like Elise, this has been a lifelong passion and it's programs like this that make her continuing efforts possible. "They give artists a platform that they maybe otherwise wouldn't have or even fathom for our work," Peterson said.

You can check out the current street exhibition throughout the month of July and the storefront project through the end of next week.

Produced by: Kim Pestalozzi