NJ Transit resumes regular service at Penn Station with residual delays following latest train derailment

NEW YORK –– New Jersey Transit is resuming regular service in and out of Penn Station with residual delays early Friday following another train derailment just days before the “summer of hell” repairs.

NJ Transit said customers may experience up to 15-minute delays due to a switch restriction following the overnight slow speed derailment. LIRR service will operate as normal. Amtrak customers may also face up to 15-minute delays.

A NJ Transit train on the North Jersey Coast was line was pulling into Penn Station around 9 p.m. when officials say one car jumped off the track with 180 passengers on board.

Sherif Amed was one of the them.

“It was really fast it happened in about three seconds it was done and then we slowed down and stopped,” Amed said.

No one was injured but firefighters rushed in to rescue stranded commuters who said the train crew left them in the dark about the actual cause.

“They initially said it was a switch problem but we knew it was derailment,” Amed said.

A rescue train finally arrived some two hours after the incident. NJ Transit rerouted trains to Hoboken Terminal creating a true traveling nightmare.

“We just came from a show and we’re like let’s get a train and had no idea,” one stranded passenger said.

It’s the third derailment at Penn Station in recent months. It comes just days before Amtrak, which owns the station and is responsible for the condition of the tracks, is set to begin eight weeks of massive repairs at the station which will cripple commutes.