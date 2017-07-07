Marlon Wayans talks about his new comedy ‘Naked’

Marlon Wayans, an actor, comedian, screenwriter and New York native stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to talk about his newest project, “Naked.”

This new film starts streaming on Netflix on August 11th, and focuses around Rob Anderson, a guy who is about to get married but is forced to relive the same nerve-wracking hours again and again until he finally gets it right on his wedding day.

That isn’t all Wayans is up to.

He also has a new TV show that’s set to premier, self-titled as ‘Marlon’.

On this show, which premiers August 16 at 9 p.m. on NBC, he plays Marlon, an immature but loving dad who has to learn how to deal with c-parenting with his ex-wife.

He’s a member of the Wayans family, so stand-up comedy is in his blood. He’ll be performing at Levity Live in Nyack tonight (7/7) at 7:30 and 9:45, Saturday (7/8) at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday (7/9) at 7 p.m.