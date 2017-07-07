Man shot in head on Harlem street, killed; 2nd person injured

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man died after being shot in the head, and a second was injured, in Harlem Friday morning, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call about an assault happening near West 131 Street and Amsterdam Avenue at 5:34 a.m., NYPD officials said.

A man, 25, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. A second man, 28, suffered a graze wound to his face.

The younger man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The injured man refused medical attention at the scene.

The shooting appeared to happen outside a deli across the street from an elementary school. Video of the scene showed several officers in the area, and police tape blocking a portion of the streets and sidewalks.

There are no arrests in the incident.