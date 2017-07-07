Late for work? The MTA can write you a note

If subway delays stop you from getting to work on time, the MTA can write a note to your boss on your behalf.

To submit for what the MTA calls a “Delay Verification Request,” click here. It applies only to delayed trips taken via the subway within the past 90 days.

Eligible delays can be attributed to sick passengers, police investigations, scheduled and unscheduled maintence and “other factors,” the MTA says.

All requests require information about which subway lines and stations were used, any transfers that were made, the time of day and an estimate of how long the trip was delayed.

The MTA will send you an email detailing their findings within 5 to 15 business days, the agency says on its website.