Heavy rain, thunderstorms to hit tri-state, possibly snarling morning commute

NEW YORK — Heavy downpours with the possibility of scattered thunderstorms are expected to drench the tri-state area Friday, likely snarling the morning commute.

A hazardous weather outlook is in place across southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy rainfall may lead to areal flooding, including the chance of flash floods, especially in urban and poor drainage areas.

In the city, more than an inch of rain is likely, with the latest radar update predicting 1.37 inches by day’s end.

Downpours are forecast to strike the city during the morning rush-hour commute, before a mid-day break then more periods of rain Friday evening.

A flood advisory is in place in New Jersey for Morris, Northern Hunterdon, Sussex and Warren counties, where there is an increased likelihood of flooded roads.

The weather service reminds motorists most flood deaths occur in vehicles, and drivers should never attempt to cross a flooded area.

High temperatures in the city will hit 79, and mid 70s in the suburbs. Overnight, expect a slight cooling, with a low of 70 in the city, and mid 60s in the suburbs.

Rain is on the way for tonight into Friday morning. The rain tapers off by the early afternoon across most of the region. pic.twitter.com/fEl69M4AYX — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 6, 2017

Saturday will start off mostly sunny, with a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will feel closer to normal, with a high of 87 in the city, and upper 80s in the suburbs.

If you’re hoping for the perfect day outside this weekend, Sunday is your best bet. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant, as high pressure will center itself over the region. The high temperature will be 83 in the city, and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Clear, sunny weather continues into next week, with Monday expected to see pleasant highs of 84 in the city, and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Showers will once again develop Tuesday, and highs will be 86 in the city, and mid 80s in the suburbs.

Rain with the possibility of thunderstorms could strike Wednesday afternoon, as another cold front passes through the region. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, and mid 80s in the suburbs.

