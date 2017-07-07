Grandmother, child struck by taxi cab in East Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A grandmother and a young child were struck by a taxi in East Harlem Friday afternoon, police say.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Lexington Avenue and 102nd Street.

An eyewitness told PIX11 News the yellow taxi cab was making a U-turn using the corner gas station when it plowed into the woman and child as they crossed the street at the intersection.

The taxi then plowed into another vehicle.

A witness says the child's leg was stuck under the cab's rear wheel and he helped free her. He said both were scared but alert.

The grandmother and child were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

PIX11's Shirley Chan contributed to this report.

