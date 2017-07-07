Gov. Christie sitting in for WFAN’s Mike Francesca next week

NEW YORK — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is getting his shot to sit in for New York’s dean of sports talk radio.

WFAN radio says Christie will fill in Monday and Tuesday afternoons for Mike Francesca.

Christie frequently fills in for co-host Boomer Esiason on WFAN’s morning show.

Christie has said that he’s interested in sports broadcasting and political watchers in the state have speculated whether that could be his full-time job after leaving office in January.

Francesca is set to leave the station later this year.

The Republican governor is term-limited and will be looking for a job at the same time.