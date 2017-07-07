Girl rescued after she got trapped in a couch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – It was a first for one fire department.

Crews responded to a call earlier this week in Virginia. Get this, a girl was stuck in a folding couch.

Here’s how it happened. Two pre-teen girls were playing hide-and-seek. One of them tucked herself into the sleeper sofa. But her friend couldn’t pull her back out.

Thankfully the child was not stuck on any metal pieces. So emergency crews were able free her in only about two minutes.

"Don't try this at home," the fire department advised.

Keep the couch for more relaxing activities. Because it’s all fun and games until someone gets stuck in the sofa.