Funeral, wake for slain NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia announced

THE BRONX — Details for the funeral and wake honoring NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia, who was fatally shot while on duty in the Bronx shortly after the Independence Day holiday ended, were announced by the NYPD Friday.

The wake for Familia, who was a mother of three, will take place Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

The officer’s funeral is at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Mourners will gather at World Changers Church at 2417 Grand Concourse in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

Familia was sitting in a marked, RV-like command post shortly after midnight Wednesday when police say Alexander Bonds fired a single shot into the vehicle, killing the 12-year veteran of the police force.

Bonds, who investigators do not think knew Familia, was confronted by officers less than a block away and fatally shot.

Familia, 48, was a nurse and medical assistant before joining the NYPD, according to her profile on the career site LinkedIn.

She leaves behind a 20-year-old daughter and 12-year-old twins, a boy and girl, the NY Daily News reports.

