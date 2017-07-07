Foundation in honor of 9/11 hero donates $100,000 to family of slain NYPD officer

NEW YORK – A foundation formed in honor of a 9/11 first responder has created a fund for the children of an NYPD officer and mother of three who was killed this week in the line of duty.

The Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation will donate $100,000 to the fund and asked for the public’s help Friday to raise additional money for Officer Miosotis Familia’s three children.

To donate, click here.

Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the foundation, said 100 percent of the donations made in honor of Familia will go directly to her children’s fund.

In the past, Tunnel to Towers has supported the families of other slain officers, including detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos, gunned down in Brooklyn in 2014.

Familia was assassinated shortly after midnight on Wednesday while sitting in a patrol car in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, a neighborhood residents described as a “war zone.”

The 48-year-old mother of three was a 12-year veteran of the police force. Before joining the NYPD, she was a nurse and a Red Cross worker.

Police sources told PIX11 News Familia was killed in one of the most violent areas of the Bronx.

Until recently, she’d been working off patrol after undergoing multiple surgeries on her back and arm, sources said.

But she was reassigned to patrol as part of the department’s Summer All Out program, in which officers formerly assigned to administrative jobs work 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., when most violent crimes take place.

A wake is scheduled for Monday with a funeral set for Tuesday in the Bronx.