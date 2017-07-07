Cashless tolling on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to start July 8

NEW YORK — Cashless tolling on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge is set to being at 3 a.m. on July 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

The cashless tolling will reduce congestion and improve travel for motorists just in time for additional traffic anticipated due to Amtrak summer repair work.

Cuomo is encouraging all commuters to sign up for an E-ZPass to save on tolls across the state, including 30 to 50 percent at bridges and tunnels in New York City.

The Throgs Neck Bridge will go cashless in September 2017 and the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge in October 2017.

Here’s what you need to know:

Vehicles with E-ZPass tags are automatically charged, and vehicles without E-ZPass have their license plate recorded and a bill is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. E-ZPass tags should always be mounted and never waved to ensure that the tag is properly read and that the driver’s attention is not diverted from crossing the facility safely.

Cashless Tolling should save commuters up to 21 hours of drive time every year. It also reduces emissions and significantly decreases the amount of fuel burned by drivers, who will no longer have to stop and wait to pay tolls. This will conserve approximately one million gallons of fuel and save $2.3 million each year.

Customers who do not pay their tolls are subject to violation fees, registration suspensions, and other enforcement actions. Late fees accrue if an initial toll bill is unpaid, and if a second notice is also ignored, violation fees of up to $100 per toll violation may be imposed.

Tags cost $30 and come with $20 in prepaid tolls and have a $10 refundable deposit, which is waived if the tag is linked to a credit card or bank account for automated replenishment. E-ZPass tags can also be purchased at local DMV offices.

For drivers who don’t have E-ZPass and drive through a cashless tolling facility, the registered vehicle owner will receive a Toll Bill in the mail.

Drivers who receive a bill can pay it online at the Tolls by Mail website, by mail, over the phone, or in-person, and payment options include check, credit card, bank account, or cash. Customers who call **826 from most mobile devices will receive a text with a link to the Tolls by Mail website and information on how to set up a Pay Toll Now account that can be used by rental car customers.

For additional information on cashless tolling and E-ZPass, click here or call 1-800-333-8655 (TOLL).