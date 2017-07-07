Bookmark this page: Important links to help you navigate the ‘Summer of Hell’

New York leaders have warned commuters about the Summer of Hell: weeks-long disruptions on public transit sparked by extensive Amtrak repairs at New York Penn Station.

Almost all the major transit options into and out of Manhattan could be effected, either directly or indirectly by rerouted riders. The work is expected to last from July 10 until Aug. 1.

Below is a compilation of official websites, Twitter accounts and special announcements that can help you navigate around the changes and get real-time updates directly from the transit agencies:

Amtrak

Long Island Rail Road (LIRR)

New Jersey Transit

PATH

MTA (Subways and Metro-North)