Flags across the city are flying at half staff as a tribute to NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia killed in the line of duty.

Officer Familia’s ambush style killing is raising new concerns about the role of social media in police enforcement. Retired NYPD detective Joe Giacalone discussed the challenges facing the NYPD.

The Stephen Stiller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is raising money for Officer Famalia’s three children. Here’s more information on how to donate: http://www.tunnel2towers.org.