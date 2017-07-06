Severe storms expected to hit tri-state overnight could snarl morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Severe storms are expected to cross through the region Thursday night into Friday morning giving us a nasty end to the week and potentially snarling the morning commute.

The steady period of heavy rain could make the drive treacherous. Showers will persist through the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms.

Eventually the rain will taper off and the sun may break out during the middle part of the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and upper 70s for areas along the coast.

The weather improves on Saturday, but a passing cold front may flare up a scattered shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

High pressure slides in on Sunday, giving us a gorgeous sunny day with temperatures in the lower 80s.