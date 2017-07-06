Sen. Cory Booker asks NJ to keep data from Trump voter fraud commission

NEW JERSEY — Sen. Corey Booker has asked New Jersey election officials not to share voter data with President Donald Trump’s election fraud commission.

Election officials said Wednesday that they are reviewing a request by the commission, but would only consider releasing information that is publicly available. The president’s commission wants states to turn over the full name, address, birthday, political party, voting history and more of people who voted in the last election.

“I am alarmed by the purpose of this Commission: to look into a nonexistent problem of widespread voter fraud as a guise to collect data that is likely to be used to suppress legal voting in future elections and to provide President Trump’s outlandish and laughable claim that he actually won the popular vote with some appearance of legitimacy.”

Trump has made repeated, unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the 2016 election. He believes several million illegal votes cost him the popular vote.

Nearly every state in the country has refused to hand over the data. So far, 44 states have either outright refused or refused to hand over all of the information requested.

Trump called those states out on Twitter, questioning whether they were hiding something.

“Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?” Trump tweeted.

Booker said the information should be kept private over concerns of the ways it might be used. It would make it more difficult for those eligible to vote, especially in poor and minority communities, he said.

Sen. Booker (D-NJ) said he plans to introduce legislation next week to repeal the executive order used to establish the voter fraud commission.

“Even one taxpayer dollar spent on this sham of a commission would be a waste of resources, and would lend credibility to this dangerous and absurd crusade,” Booker said.