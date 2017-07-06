Rains flood Astoria park’s basketball courts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summertime in the city draws people to NYC Parks and the water.

But the rain is sticking around Woodtree Playground in Astoria, Queens and it has been flooding the basketball courts.

Neighbors have reported the problem at the park along 20th Avenue and 37th Street.

NYC Parks says crews are aware of the problem and are working to fix it. It may involve the use of industrial pumps and it could require a more complex restoration to fix the pipe and remove the clog.

"Loss of park space is always serious and something that troubles my office," says Council Member Costa Constantinides, who represents the area.

"We are closely monitoring the Parks Department's efforts to permanently remove the drain blockage at Woodtree Play ground's basketball courts within the next few days. All residents deserve park space to play with friends and family. We'll continue to hold the Parks Department accountable as this is alleviated."