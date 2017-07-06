Queens internet cafe worker punched, choked by man who refused to pay for service: NYPD

FLUSHING, Queens –– Cops are looking for a man who attacked an employee inside a Queens internet cafe after refusing to pay for service, police said.

Police say it happened inside Time Internet Cafe on 41st Avenue in Flushing on June 22 when the man didn’t pay for his use of the facilities. When the 19-year-old employee insisted he pay, the man punched him in the face, knocked him down to the ground and choked him, police said.

The victim suffered bruising and cuts to his neck. He was treated at the scene.

The attacker described to be in his 20s, fled the location. He was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt and blue jeans.

