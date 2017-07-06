Police find decomposed body in pickup truck parked in the Bronx

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Police responding to reports of a bad smell discovered a partially decomposed man in the back of a pickup truck, an NYPD spokesperson said Thursday.
Officers responded to Boller Avenue and Tillotson Avenue in Eastchester around 3:40 p.m., officials said. They found a body inside a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
The neighborhood is residential and there is also a church near the intersection
The man has not yet been identified and there were no immediately obvious signs of trauma.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
40.879979 -73.834882