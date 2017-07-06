Police find decomposed body in pickup truck parked in the Bronx

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Police responding to reports of a bad smell discovered a partially decomposed man in the back of a pickup truck, an NYPD spokesperson said Thursday.

Officers responded to Boller Avenue and Tillotson Avenue in Eastchester around 3:40 p.m., officials said. They found a body inside a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The neighborhood is residential and there is also a church near the intersection

The man has not yet been identified and there were no immediately obvious signs of trauma.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.