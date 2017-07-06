Large bus, car crash in Jersey City, near Holland Tunnel

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A large bus and car crashed near the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City Thursday, prompting a response from ambulance, fire and police officials.

A bus and car crashed into a pole near the Holland Tunnel on July 6, 2017. The bus was towed, and the car remains at the scene. (AIR11)

The bus and car appeared to slam into the same pole near Jersey Avenue and 12th Street, chopper footage showed.

The driver’s side of the bus struck the pole, while the car apparently veered the opposite direction during the crash, with its back end resting against the pole.

Multiple police and fire vehicles are on scene, and at least one ambulance responded.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries