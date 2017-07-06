Happy birthday, Spam: The pink loaf turns 80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Go ahead, ham it up. Because this week Spam is turning 80 years old! Hormel debuted the product on July 5, 1937.

But the little blue cans really took off when they were shipped to troops overseas in World War II. American soldiers reportedly devoured more than a hundred million pounds of the pink loafs during the war.

Since then, more than 80 billion cans of Spam have been sold.

And the “Monty Python” television series helped to immortalize the product in a 1970 sketch.

Spam is also famous for what is actually in it. Yes, it does include some ham. But there is also over four thousand grams of sodium in each can. So perhaps it’s a delicacy to be enjoyed in moderation.

But to Spam, that stands for “sizzle, pork and mmmm,” we say happy 80th birthday! And because of your long shelf life, you will pretty much always look good.