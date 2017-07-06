Doctor, 87, accused of sexually abusing patients at family practice

LAKE MARY, Fla. — An 87-year-old doctor was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually abusing multiple patients at his family medicine practice, according to WKMG.

Police said the alleged incidents happened last April at Family Medicine On Call.

The owner of the practice, William Dalton, was charged with multiple sexual battery charges and the State Surgeon General ordered Dalton’s medical license be suspended on June 20, according to the Florida Department of Health.

One patient who went to the practice for treatment for Lupus told police Dalton lifted her shirt and began touching and kissing her breasts, according to the Department of Health records.

According to records, on her next visit, Dalton digitally penetrated the victim and exposed himself to her. The victim filed a police report with police in May.

Dalton later told Lake Mary investigators, “I may have touched her breasts. They are my biggest attraction,” according to the police report.

He added that did not have permission to touch the victim, but “just did it.”

Another alleged incident happened on April 28, when a woman said she went to Dalton’s office to get a prescription refilled and he pulled her on his lap and touched her inappropriately, police said.

Dalton was released on bond Thursday.