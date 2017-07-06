Cuomo orders investigation into hospital that performed psychiatric exam on man days before he killed cop

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching an investigation into a hospital’s handling of a man who sought psychiatric care just days before he fatally ambushed a New York Police Department officer.

The Democratic governor on Thursday said he was directing state health officials to launch an immediate review of St. Barnabas Hospital’s actions and policies in admitting, treating and discharging parolee Alexander Bonds.

“Under tragic circumstances such as these, it is critical to ensure all proper procedures and safeguards were taken,” Gov. Cuomo said. “This review will determine if all relevant state laws, regulations and guidelines were followed.”

Bonds’ girlfriend told police she had taken him for a psychiatric evaluation days before the attack but he was released after about an hour. She says Bonds was paranoid and acting erratically.

A hospital spokesman says all mental health procedures and safeguards were properly followed during the seven- to eight-hour period Bonds was observed in the emergency room.

Investigators also found antidepressant and anti-psychotic medications in his apartment.