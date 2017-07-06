Convertible idling outside Newark airport is stolen with dog inside

NEWARK, NJ — Someone drove off with a BMW with a family pet inside at Newark airport Thursday, officials said.
The 2017 blue convertible was idling in front of Newark Liberty International Airport around 6:30 this morning when someone drove off with the car, a Port Authority Police spokesperson said. A Jack Russell terrier was inside.
The car and dog were stolen in front of door #5 at Terminal C at the airport.
The pet is a male, adult terrier weighing about 25 pounds. Police say the convertible has temporary New Jersey license plates
No arrests have been made and no description of the culprit was immediately available.
40.689531 -74.174462