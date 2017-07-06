Convertible idling outside Newark airport is stolen with dog inside

NEWARK, NJ — Someone drove off with a BMW with a family pet inside at Newark airport Thursday, officials said.

The 2017 blue convertible was idling in front of Newark Liberty International Airport around 6:30 this morning when someone drove off with the car, a Port Authority Police spokesperson said. A Jack Russell terrier was inside.

The car and dog were stolen in front of door #5 at Terminal C at the airport.

The pet is a male, adult terrier weighing about 25 pounds. Police say the convertible has temporary New Jersey license plates

No arrests have been made and no description of the culprit was immediately available.