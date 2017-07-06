Community mourns doctor, police officer killed in Bronx in recent weeks at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Members of the community gathered near Bronx Lebanon Hospital Thursday afternoon for a vigil to raise awareness about gun violence, days after Dr. Tracy Tam was murdered while working in the hospital and NYPD Officer Miosotis Familia was shot and killed on-duty.

Hundreds of handwritten messages were left during the vigil expressing condolences for the friends and family of Officer Familia and Dr. Tam.

Tamara Mills, a patient of Dr. Tam's, was at the vigil.

"When I heard about the shooting it was a lot for me," she told PIX11 News. "We were more than patient and doctor, we became friends."

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito was also there to honor the memory of both women.

"We can't walk away from the fact that in both of these incidents it was guns and gun violence that killed these two women and public servants

Speaker Mark-Viverito hopes these two recent deaths will be a wake up call about the need for gun legislation reform.

"We need partnership from the federal government, we need partnership from federal legislators to change our laws. We have too free access to guns in this country we need to close the loopholes," she said.