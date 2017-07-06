Bronx neighborhood where NYPD officer was assassinated is a ‘war zone,’ residents say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx –– At the entrance of the NYPD’s forty-six precinct station house, a growing display of flowers - under purple and black bunting, hinting at the sadness that is rolling through the entire department.

Another officer, a 12-year veteran, 48-year-old Miosotis Familia, ambushed, assassinated at point-blank range while she sat in a mobile command post in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

The suspect - 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, an ex-con who went online to express his animosity toward law enforcement.

An isolated incident? Perhaps.

“Well, when you’re not here, it’s a mad house. It’s a war zone,” said resident Regina Wiley.

Buffalo native Regina Wiley, who moved to the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx four years ago - says the dedicated police presence in this neighborhood is warranted.

In fact, an NYPD spokesman confirms that command vehicle was stationed right off Grand Concourse, in response to a series of recent shootings in the area.

“When you guys leave Ryer Avenue, nobody is going to remember us," Wiley said. "OK? Today and tomorrow there’s national news. There’s local news. There are all types of police officers here from other precincts to come and pay their respects. But when you guys leave in a couple of days, Ryer Avenue is going to be right back to what it’s been doing - it’s been a free-for-all.”

So as the NYPD prepares to lay to rest Officer Familia, a mother to three children, there will surely be questions moving forward about the best way to ensure the safety of officers who are stationed in command vehicles.

One officer tells us some, but not all of these large command vehicles have passenger window blinders, which could have concealed the fact that Officer Familia was sitting in the front.