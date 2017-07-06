13-year-old girl reported missing in the Bronx

THE BRONX — A 13-year-old girl has been missing from the Bronx since the Fourth of July.

The family of Claritza Cruz says she left the house Tuesday near Westchester and Prospect Avenues in the Morrisania section of the Bronx to go to a nearby store.

When she didn’t return, they reported her missing to NYPD and contacted PIX11 News for help.

The family told police she was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. A bulletin was issued Wednesday.

Claritza Cruz is described as a female Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches, 140 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue sweat pants and beige sneakers.

If you see Claritza or have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or Tania Cruz at 347-309-9028 or 347-928-3640.