Video shows shirtless man threatening to kill nun inside Brooklyn church: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after a man walked inside a Prospect Heights church and threatened to kill a nun.

It was all caught on video inside the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph on Pacific Street.

Police say the 49-year-old nun, Mother Superior of her community, was praying in a pew at about 2 p.m. inside the church when the man approached her.

He told her, "I don't believe in this because you don't help help the poor."

When the nun did not respond, he asked, "What did I say?"

The alarmed nun looked over at a woman in another pew and the man said, "She can't help you. I'm going to kill you."

The nun ran and called for help.

The suspect fled toward Vanderbilt. He is described as bald, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing khaki shorts, white sneakers, carrying a white baseball-style cap in his hand and a shirt in his back pocket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.