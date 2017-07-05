Time capsule in Manhattan triggers bomb scare

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan — A time capsule discovered near the Flatiron Building on Wednesday afternoon triggered a bomb scare.

Workers in nearby buildings were evacuated while police investigated the time capsule that looked like a giant missile.

“We only had 2 minutes to evacuate our building,” one woman tweeted while police checked out the device shortly after noon.

We only had 2 minutes to evacuate our building. Bomb scare on 21st between 5th and 6th pic.twitter.com/fgPzOznY6u — Alexis Todd (@AlexisToddNY) July 5, 2017

The bomb squad eventually figured out the object wasn’t a bomb – it was just a time capsule.

Construction workers digging to place a foundation discovered the fake bomb.

It had been buried in the 1980s by the owner of Danceteria, a now shuttered club, Gothamist reported. John Argento says people weren’t supposed to open it for 10,000 years.

He had hung it up in the club for three weeks so people could contribute letters and then buried it in an alley outside.

“Two barbacks dug a trench and buried it in the dirt,” he told Gothamist. “We had a sign, ‘To all you Futurists, 10 feet opposite this sign is a time capsule. Please open it in 10,000 years.'”

@NYPDnews literally found a bomb on 21st street in NYC. pic.twitter.com/nsUpoE74RS — Pierce Streiff (@heypiercey) July 5, 2017