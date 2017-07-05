Rent hike puts legendary 86-year-old Greenpoint deli on chopping block

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — It’s just minutes away from the afternoon rush at a park deli in Greenpoint.

Owner Krystyna Godawa expects a mixed crowd which includes the regulars and of course those stragglers new to the neighborhood looking for something to eat.

Chatting with customers and taking orders keeps her busy – and her mind off the grim reality that her beloved Polish deli along Nassau Avenue will be closing its doors at the end of the month after the building’s landlord raised rent from $2,200 to $5,000 a month – a 120 percent increase.

“I feel very bad because the store, it's not too expensive stuff," Godawa told PIX11 News. “I didn’t raise up [my] prices because I feel so bad everything is expensive and it’s not fair.”

The Park Deli has served the community for 10 years but the store front itself has operated as a deli since 1931.

Godawa took it over in 2007, continuing the tradition of serving home-cooked meals with a splash of culture – something that has rapidly vanished from the Greenpoint neighborhood.

“Everything is upside down for me, a lot of stress,” she said. “I don’t have any idea maybe I try to find other location but it’s not gonna be same thing.”

Long-time customer Greg Clavin was shocked to hear about the deli’s closing.

“This is the character of the neighborhood here and when something like this closes ya know – what are they gonna put in a CVS?”

Calls to the building’s landlord were not immediately returned. It remains unclear what will replace the current store front deli.

Meanwhile, until the last chicken cutlet is breaded and roast beef sandwich made, Godawa will be keeping busy and hoping for a miracle to save her deli – the last of its kind in the ever-evolving neighborhood.

“To my customers, I’m very appreciative thank you very much,” a tearful Godawa said. “I’m gonna miss you, they are like family.”