Queens man bashes minister in face with gun, later beats a 73-year-old man with belt

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police arrested a Queens man after he bashed a minister in the face with a gun and beat a man with a belt, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Ramon Matute, 41, allegedly walked up to a car Wednesday morning and demanded the passenger, a 57-year-old minister, give him a ride, police said. When the minister declined, Matute jumped into the driver’s seat and smacked the minister in the face with a gun.

“I’m going to kill you,” he allegedly told the minister before getting out of the car.

Further down the street, he approached a 73-year-old man who was parking his car, police said. Matute allegedly pulled the man out of the driver’s seat and beat him with a belt.

Cops spotted Matute and he started to run and jumped into a white van he spotted, police said. The keys had been left in the ignition by its 66-year-old owner.

Matute drove off with police on his tail. They managed to pull him over.

All three victims later positively identified Matute as the culprit.

While at the police station, Matute allegedly tried to bribe the arresting officer with an officer of $3,000.