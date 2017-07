× Police officer shot in the Bronx: sources

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — An NYPD officer was shot in the Bronx, police sources say.

The officer was shot near the intersection 183rd Street and Morris Avenue.

The FDNY received a call about the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. and are currently responding to the scene on Morris Avenue.

We are responding to reports of a police officer injured in the @NYPD46Pct. More info when available — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) July 5, 2017

