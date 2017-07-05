NYPD officer shot in ‘unprovoked direct attack’ in the Bronx dies: police

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A NYPD officer shot in the face while sitting in her vehicle in what is being described as an unprovoked attack has died, police said Wednesday.

The accused killer, Alexander Bonds, is also dead, police said.

The officer is identified so far as a 12-year veteran of the force, who was 48 years old.

Bonds, 34, walked out of a bodega and shot the officer in the face as she sat in marked NYPD command vehicle near Morris Avenue and East 183rd Street in the Bronx around 12:30 a.m., police say.

The slain officer was assigned with a partner in a mobile command post at the time.

That partner immediately radioed for assistance, and an anti-crime team, consisting of a sergeant and a police officer, who were in uniform, confronted the suspect about a block from the shooting on Morris Avenue, police say.

Bonds then allegedly drew his weapon, and the officers fired, killing him.

A person, described by police as a bystander, was also struck by a bullet and transported to the hospital, police say.

It is not clear if Bonds fired his weapon in the confrontation with the anti-crime team.

A silver revolver was recovered at the scene, police say. An image of the weapon has also been released by the NYPD.

Bonds was on parole for robbery from Syracuse in which he was arrested in May 2013, police say.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.