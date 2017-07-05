NYPD officer fatally shot in the Bronx ID’d as Miosotis Familia, mother and veteran of police force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A NYPD officer fatally shot in the Bronx early Wednesday has been identified as Miosotis Familia, a mother and 12-year veteran of the police force.

Familia was sitting in marked NYPD command vehicle in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx around 12:30 a.m. when a gunman walked up and fired, shooting the officer in the face, police say. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"It is clear that this was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this city safe," police said within hours of the slaying.

Familia, 48, was a mother of three, all of whom learned of their mother's killing overnight and were at the hospital when she died.

She was a 12-year veteran of the police force.

BREAKING: Sad processional of officers out of St Barnabus with Offc Miosotis Familia, died after being shot on duty. Live @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/BWflHOBOGk — Kirstin Cole (@kirstincoletv) July 5, 2017

Hundreds, if not thousands, of officers responded to the hospital to pay their respects to Familia Wednesday morning.

Alexander Bonds is accused of opening fire on Familia. Police say responding officials fatally shot him shortly after he fled the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.