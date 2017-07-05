Man who assassinated NYPD officer in the Bronx previously assaulted police: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The man who assassinated a NYPD officer just hours after the Independence Day holiday, and was later fatally shot by officials, previously assaulted police and had an extensive criminal record, according to reports.

Alexander Bonds, 34, walked out of a bodega in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and shot officer Miosotis Familia in the face as she sat in a marked NYPD command vehicle, police said.

Familia was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her killing has been described by the NYPD as an assassination and "unprovoked direct attack on police officers."

Bonds was gunned down by responding officials about a block from the shooting, police say. A gun was recovered at the scene.

A bystander was also shot during the confrontation and hospitalized, police say.

Bonds served about seven years in prison for a robbery in Syracuse, in which he was paroled in May 2013, records indicate. Police sources initially said he had been arrested in 2013.

Wednesday was not Bonds' first attack on a police officer. Sources tell the NY Daily News he previously assaulted an officer with brass knuckles.

Bonds also recently spoke critically of law enforcement on social media, the Daily News reports, noting he had up to six different aliases.

Records show he went by John Bonds during the Syracuse robbery arrest.

Bonds lived about 3 miles southeast of the shooting in the Foxhurst neighborhood, according to police.